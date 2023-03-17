G. Krishnakumar new Bharat Petroleum Corporation Chairman

Krishnakumar is an electrical engineer from NIT (erstwhile Regional Engineering College), Tiruchirapalli and has done his Masters in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.



He has led the organisation's customer-centric ventures into convenience retailing, and premium fuels and also been the one to introduce new tech and digital initiatives in the company, a first in the Indian oil industry, a statement issued by the company said.



He also developed and nurtured brands like Petro Card, SmartFleet, Speed, In & Out, which have been significant contributors to BPCL's differentiated customer value proposition in the marketplace, reinforcing the Pure for Sure customer promise, the statement added.