Will Rakesh Gangwal’s gradual exit really clip IndiGo’s wings?

Nearly two decades ago, Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia co-founded IndiGo, blending complementary strengths to create India’s largest airline. Gangwal brought aviation expertise honed at US Airways and Worldspan Technologies, while Bhatia contributed capital, networks and political access.

Together, they transformed a nascent airline into a market leader, famed for operational efficiency, cost discipline and consistent profitability — even in a notoriously volatile industry.

However, what started as a synergistic partnership gradually gave way to tension. By 2019, differences over governance, ownership control and strategic direction became public.

While Bhatia focused on aggressive expansion and strategic alliances, Gangwal grew increasingly concerned about oversight and corporate governance. The rift became insurmountable in December 2021, seemingly, when shareholders approved the removal of a key clause — the right of first refusal between founders — paving the way for Gangwal to sell his shares to third parties.

In February 2022, Gangwal resigned from IndiGo’s board, announcing a phased five-year plan to gradually reduce his stake. This plan has been executed meticulously over successive transactions.

In September 2022, the Gangwal family sold a 2.74 per cent stake for Rs 2,005 crore, followed by Shobha Gangwal (Rakesh’s wife and also a co-founder) divesting another 4 per cent for Rs 2,944 crore in February 2023 and then a further 2.9 per cent in August 2023 for over Rs 2,800 crore.

August 2024 saw the sale of a 5.24 per cent stake worth Rs 9,549 crore, while May 2025 included a 5.72 per cent divestment for Rs 11,564 crore. Cumulatively, the family has raised more than Rs 45,000 crore through systematic stake sales.