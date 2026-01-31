Gautam Adani and nephew agree to accept SEC notice in US civil fraud case

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani have agreed to accept a legal notice from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a civil fraud lawsuit, according to a court filing in New York, marking a significant procedural step in the case.

The agreement, which is subject to court approval, allows US-based lawyers representing the two men to formally accept service of the SEC’s complaint, removing the need for the judge to decide on alternative methods of notification. The joint stipulation has been filed in the Eastern District of New York.

If approved, the arrangement will enable the case to move forward, giving the Adanis up to 90 days to file a motion to dismiss the complaint or submit their defence. The SEC would then have 60 days to respond, followed by a 45-day window for the defendants to file replies.

The SEC filed the civil lawsuit in November 2024, alleging that Gautam and Sagar Adani violated US securities laws by making false and misleading statements to investors regarding Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), particularly in relation to an alleged bribery scheme.

Separately, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have brought criminal charges against the Adanis and others, accusing them of helping to facilitate a USD 265 million bribery scheme in India to secure solar power contracts. The Adani Group has consistently denied all allegations.

Both the civil and criminal cases had been stalled for more than a year as the Adanis, who remain in India, had not been served with legal papers. The SEC recently sought court permission to use alternative service methods, including email and service through US law firms representing the Adanis.