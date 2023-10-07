Global job scam may cause $100 mn in losses for over 1,000 companies: report

An ongoing global job scam is likely to affect more than 100,000 victims across more than 50 countries, potentially causing collective personal losses of over $100 million to more than 1,000 companies being impersonated, cyber-security researchers have claimed.

Drawing from a cache of victim complaints and reported monetary losses, the reported losses from the impersonation of a single company exceed $200,000.

Nicknamed ‘Webwyrm’, hackers in the global-scale job scam have impersonated over 1,000 companies across 10 industries for a combo task scheme akin to the ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ (from a few years ago which caused a massive global impact), according to a research team from cyber-security company CloudSEK.