Global oversupply fears push India’s crude prices lower

Crude oil futures in India fell sharply on Thursday, 4 September, reflecting a combination of global supply concerns and subdued demand indicators. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), September contracts for crude oil declined by Rs 46, or 0.82 per cent, to settle at Rs 5,588 per barrel, with a trading turnover of 11,320 lots.

The decline in domestic prices mirrors trends in international markets, where West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 1.03 per cent to USD 63.31 per barrel, while Brent crude slipped nearly 1 per cent to USD 66.94 per barrel.

Analysts attribute the sell-off to reports that OPEC+ may announce another production hike at its upcoming meetings, raising concerns over potential oversupply.

Rahul Kalantri, Vice-President of Commodities at Mehta Equities, noted, “Crude oil slumped on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains, after reports suggested OPEC+ may announce further production increases.

Prices were also pressured by a surprise rise in US stockpiles, with the American Petroleum Institute reporting an inventory build of 0.6 million barrels for the week ending 29 August, contrary to market expectations of a 3.4 million-barrel decline.”

Further weighing on global crude prices are weak macroeconomic signals from the United States, indicating slower industrial activity and demand. Axis Securities pointed out that softer US economic data has dampened market expectations for future crude consumption, although losses were partially mitigated by a weaker US dollar.