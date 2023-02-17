Godrej Properties buys Raj Kapoor's Mumbai Bungalow for Rs 100 crore

Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired legendary film actor, director and producer Raj Kapoor's Bungalow at Chembur in Mumbai for around Rs 100 crore to develop a luxury housing project with a sales potential of Rs 500 crore.

The land was purchased from the Kapoor family, legal heirs of Raj Kapoor, the company said in a regulatory filing.

When contacted, Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej told PTI: "The total size of the land is around 1 acre. We will develop a premium housing project on this land parcel." "The project will have an estimated sales revenue potential of about Rs 500 crore," Pirojsha Godrej said.

He did not disclose the deal value citing confidentiality. Sources said the deal value is around Rs 100 crore.