Gold and silver set for sharp rise as Israel-Iran conflict rattles markets

Gold and silver prices are expected to open significantly higher at the start of the trading week as intensifying hostilities between Israel and Iran prompt investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets, market analysts said on Saturday.

Heightened geopolitical tensions following Israel’s reported “preventive” missile strikes on Iran have unsettled financial markets, with experts forecasting a strong upward move in precious metals when trading resumes on Monday.

Tehran was hit by large explosions earlier in the day, marking a dramatic escalation in the confrontation. The growing risk of a broader regional conflict has added to uncertainty across global markets.

Market participants said the latest developments are likely to reinforce demand for gold and silver, traditionally viewed as protective assets during periods of volatility. Analysts expect a “gap-up” opening in bullion prices, reflecting nervous sentiment among investors.