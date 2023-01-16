Gold prices on the upward trend, to touch Rs 60,000/10 gm soon

"Gold has been trading in a range of $1,800-1,880 in the last one month. The cues from the US Fed on likely slowdown in rate tightening has helped gold prices rally from levels of $1,680-1,730 to $1,850-1,880 currently," Emkay Global said.



"In India, the prices are trading near an all-time high aided by the marriage season demand. Globally, it is trading 5-6 per cent lower than the all-time high level recorded in September 2022," the company said.



According to Emkay Global, a major reason for the rally in the prices of gold has been the cues from the US Fed. After a relentless tightening on the rate as well as liquidity front, the central bank has indicated a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes as key economic indicators, and inflation has stabilised.



A slower rate hike of 25 bps going forward has softened the US dollar, leading to a rally in gold prices. Gold is an international commodity, priced in US dollars - so a softness in the greenback lifts the prices of the yellow metal. The US dollar index, from its high of 114 level witnessed in September, has softened to 103 levels.