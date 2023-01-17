Goldman Sachs lays off 3,000 staff after calling them for '7.30 a.m. business meeting'

"Managers were sorry to do this but their hand was forced and they wished him the best of luck," the report said, citing inside sources.



Another employee was told to arrive at 7:30 am for a call with Goldman counterparts in the Asia-Pacific region.



The impacted employee "didn't question the early meeting since those with other regions are typically during off-hours".



Those sacked were given the choice to leave the office immediately or wait for colleagues to arrive so they could say goodbye.



A Goldman Sachs spokesperson said that "this is a difficult time for people leaving the firm."