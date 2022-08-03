Google invests in Indian reward-based payments platform Twid

Payment solutions platform Twid on Wednesday announced its Series-A funding of $12 million led by Rakuten Capital and backed by Google and Sequoia India.



Founded in 2020 by Amit Koshal, Rishi Batra, and Amit Sharma, Twid combines multiple loyalty/reward points across issuers such as banks, fintech firms, and retail/e-commerce brands.



It allows consumers to pay at offline and online stores withA a aone-click-checkout' experience using their reward points.



"Customers are able to stay updated with their points and are able to save, earn and pay every time when using aPay with Rewards,'" said Amit Koshal, Founder and CEO, Twid.