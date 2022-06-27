Google trains 8.4 mn MSMEs in Asia-Pacific, helps app makers in India

Google on Monday said it has trained 8.5 million micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to date across the Asia-Pacific region through its 'Grow with Google' programmes and partnerships.



The company said that over the next year and beyond, it will be deepening existing programmes to support small businesses and launching new ones.



"We'll also be helping MSMEs find the skilled people they need by expanding access to Google Career Certificates, which develop in-demand skills like IT support, data analytics and user experience design," said Scott Beaumont, President, Asia Pacific at Google.