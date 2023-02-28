Google's non-compliance will hit us hard, lament leading Indian startups

While an alternative billing system will be permitted by Google, it will continue charging service fees from the developers which will be 4 per cent less than the normal service which it would charge if the user had availed of Google Play's Billing System (GPBS) option - meaning the commission rate under user choice would be 11 per cent or 26 per cent, as the case may be, according to the ADIF.



"Therefore, despite not using any service from Google, app developers will be forced to pay commissions to Google," it had said in an earlier statement.



The change claimed by Google is in response to regulatory developments in India, which refers to the CCI orders.