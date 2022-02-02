Google's parent firm Alphabet logs record $257 bn revenue in 2021

Google's parent company Alphabet has registered a record $257 billion in annual revenue for full year 2021 -- a 41 per cent (on-year) jump from previous year, as the pandemic accelerated digital transformation across sectors.



In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021, the Sundar Pichai-led company reported a revenue of $75.3 billion, up 32 per cent from the year earlier.



"Q4 saw ongoing strong growth in our advertising business, which helped millions of businesses thrive and find new customers, a quarterly sales record for our Pixel phones despite supply constraints, and our Cloud business continuing to grow strongly," Pichai, Alphabet and Google CEO, said in a statement late on Tuesday.



The better-than-expected earnings and revenue took its shares up by more than 9 per cent in extended trading.