Govt cuts windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil, jet fuel

The government has cut windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 1,900 per tonne from Rs 2,100 per tonne, according to an order.



Windfall tax on export of diesel and jet fuel has also been reduced, the order, dated January 16, said. The tax on export of diesel has been brought down to Rs 5 per litre, from Rs 6.5 per litre, while on jet fuel, it has been brought down to Rs 3.5 a litre from Rs 4.5 a litre.



The new price regime has come into effect from Tuesday.