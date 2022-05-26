Govts, companies own 8% of all Bitcoin worth $46 bn in the world

The governments and companies own close to 8 per cent of all Bitcoin in the world, roughly 1.6 million Bitcoin (BTC) worth $45.8 billion, and Bulgaria is the major holder of the top cryptocurrency, a new report said on Thursday.



Several nations own a combined 271,417 BTC with a value of $7.97 billion.



Of these, Bulgaria owns the largest share of coins at 213,519 Bitcoin with a valuation of $6.27 billion, according to data provided by niche news publisher BanklessTimes.com.



"The cryptocurrency market has changed dramatically since Bitcoin first launched in 2009. At the time, few people knew about it, and even fewer understood it. But now, many have invested billions of dollars in it. The skepticism that surrounded it has given way to a growing belief in its worth," said Jonathan Merry, CEO, BanklessTimes.com.



Bitcoin was hovering below $30,000, losing more than 50 per cent of its worth since November last year, as the global crypto market experienced turbulance.