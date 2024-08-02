GST demand of Rs 32,403 crore withdrawn, says Infosys

A day after it received Rs 32,403 crore GST demand, Infosys on Thursday, 1 August said Karnataka state authorities have withdrawn the 'pre-show cause' notice to the company and directed it to submit further response to the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on the issue.

India's second largest IT company had made headlines on Wednesday, 31 July after GST authorities slapped a Rs 32,403 crore notice on it for services availed by the company from its overseas branches for five years starting 2017.

The company had described the notice a 'pre-show cause' notice and categorically maintained that it believes that GST is not applicable on expenses mentioned.

In a late evening filing on Thursday, Infosys informed: "The company has received a communication from Karnataka State authorities, withdrawing the pre-show cause notice and has directed the company to submit further response to DGGI central authority on this matter."

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm on Wednesday disclosed that Karnataka State GST authorities had issued a pre-show cause notice for payment of GST of Rs 32,403 crore for the period July 2017 to March 2022 towards the expenses incurred by overseas branch offices of Infosys Limited, and added that the company has responded to the notice.