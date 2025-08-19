GST revamp again sparks concern around fiscal autonomy for states

Several states have voiced apprehension over the potential erosion of their revenues following the Centre’s proposed overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, which is expected to take effect from the middle of the current financial year.

Officials from major states estimate that the changes could result in an annual revenue loss of between Rs 7,000 crore and Rs 9,000 crore each, leaving them with fewer resources for social development and administrative spending, a report in The Wire said. With limited powers to raise their own revenues, states argue that GST remains their most critical source of funds.

A senior state government official told the Indian Express that revenue growth after the reforms is projected at about 8 per cent, a sharp decline from the 11.6 per cent growth recorded a few years ago — and it used to be over 14 per cent before GST was introduced in July 2017. The fall, they argue, stems mainly from the removal of several high-yield goods from the 28 per cent slab to the lower 18 per cent rate.

Automobiles, cement and other construction inputs, along with white goods, are among the top contributors to state GST revenues. With all three categories set to shift to the 18 per cent slab, officials expect a significant hit to collections.

Some have further noted that earlier rate cuts on white goods offered only marginal benefits to consumers, with price reductions often limited to a few thousand rupees.

Now, the Centre has proposed a simplified two-rate structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with a special 40 per cent rate reserved for sin and demerit goods. While it has put out assurances that the overall tax incidence on tobacco will remain unchanged at 88 per cent (through an additional excise levy), states remain sceptical about the broader fiscal implications.