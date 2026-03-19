HDFC Bank: RBI sees no governance lapses, but chairman’s resignation hits sentiment

Shares of HDFC Bank came under pressure after the abrupt resignation of its part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty, even as the Reserve Bank of India moved to reassure investors that the lender remains fundamentally sound. The episode has nonetheless raised concerns around governance and internal dynamics at India’s largest private-sector bank.

The resignation of Chakraborty has drawn attention primarily because of the reasons cited. In his letter, he referred to certain developments within the bank over the past two years that were not aligned with his personal values and ethics, without offering specific details. The absence of clarity has fuelled speculation and unsettled investors, particularly as he had only recently been reappointed for a term running until 2027.

In response, the RBI sought to calm market nerves, stating that it has found no material concerns regarding the bank’s conduct or governance. It emphasised that HDFC Bank remains well-capitalised, financially stable and backed by a professional board and management team. The regulator also approved a temporary leadership arrangement and indicated it would continue to engage with the bank’s board.

Following the resignation, Keki Mistry has been appointed interim part-time chairman for three months. A long-time insider, Mistry said he would not have accepted the role if it conflicted with his principles, while also suggesting that the RBI’s swift approval reflects confidence in the bank’s functioning.