Here's why Foxconn's latest statement has left poll-bound Karnataka govt seething

The BJP-led Karnataka government is "disappointed" over the media reports about Foxconn's statement denying any binding agreement for investment in India.



Sources in the Large and Medium Industries Ministry in Karnataka stated that they are "truly surprised with the development".



"The whole team of Foxconn, a major assembler of Apple iPhones, was in Bengaluru. The MoU was signed by the team and the team had also paid a visit to land near Bengaluru International Airport and expressed their interest," sources said.



The tech giant, which is a major assembler of Apple iPhones, denied the sums discussed in the media. Bloomberg reported that Foxconn is planning to invest $700 million on a new plant in Karnataka for building iPhone parts.

"Negotiations and internal review are ongoing. Financial investment sums discussed in media are not information being released by Foxconn." News agency AFP reported that Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant Foxconn has said that it hasn't "entered into any binding, definitive agreements" for new India investment during its chairman's recent trip.