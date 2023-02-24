Himachal truckers call Hindenburg report on Adani a 'godsend', Nathan Anderson replies with 'love' on Twitter

The 67-day stalemate between the two Adani Group-owned cement plants in Himachal Pradesh and truckers' unions over freight charges came to a close on Monday with the two sides agreeing on a new rate.

Around 7,000 truckers had been protesting against Adani’s decision to shut two cement plants saying they were “unviable” at the trucking rates, and that it wanted to slash it by around half.

On Monday, the Gautam Adani-led group said it had "amicably resolved" the issue with a 10-12% reduction in rates.

The settlement comes four weeks after U.S.-based Hindenburg Research accused Adani of stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens. As such, the truckers have called the Hindenburg report a 'godsend.'