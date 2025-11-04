Hinduja Group chairman Gopichand Hinduja passes away in London at 85

Gopichand P. Hinduja, chairman of the multi-billion-dollar Hinduja Group and one of the most influential figures in global business, passed away at a London hospital on Tuesday. He was 85.

Known simply as GP in corporate and diplomatic circles, Gopichand had helmed the Hinduja Group since the death of his elder brother Srichand P. Hinduja (SP) in May 2023. He is survived by his wife Sunita, sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter Rita.

The 2025 Sunday Times Rich List had recently ranked the Hinduja family as the wealthiest in the United Kingdom, with an estimated fortune of £32.3 billion (Rs 3.38 lakh crore approx.), underscoring their vast holdings across industries and continents.

Born in Mumbai in 1939, Gopichand joined the family business in 1950, when it was still focused on Indo–Middle East trade, particularly in commodities and textiles. Over the decades, he played a pivotal role in transforming the enterprise into a global conglomerate spanning 11 sectors — including automotive, banking and finance, IT, real estate, power, healthcare, and media.

The group’s best-known brands include Ashok Leyland, IndusInd Bank, and NXTDIGITAL Limited, with operations in over 38 countries and employing tens of thousands of people worldwide.

A graduate of Jai Hind College, Mumbai, Gopichand Hinduja also held honorary doctorates from the University of Westminster and Richmond College, according to the company’s official website.

Under Gopichand’s leadership, the Hinduja Group consolidated its global footprint. One of its defining moments came in 1987, when the family acquired Ashok Leyland, then a struggling heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer — marking what was considered India’s first major non-resident investment at the time.