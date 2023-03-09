Housing sales in volume terms grew 11 pc across 7 cities in Q3: ICRA

Housing sales in volume terms grew 11 per cent in the third quarter of this fiscal across seven cities on better demand, according to rating agency ICRA.

"At 149 million square feet (msf), the reported sales in Q3 FY2023 in the top seven cities in India is the highest quarterly sales recorded in over ten years," ICRA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Residential real estate sector saw strong demand in Q3 of FY2023 with 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in area sold, it added.

The area sold in the first nine months of FY23 increased to 412 msf against 307 msf in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Post pandemic, ICRA noted that there has been a gradual shift in the overall segment-wise composition with a rise in the share of the luxury and mid segments to the overall sales across the top seven cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR) and Pune.

The share of the luxury and mid segments to the overall sales has increased from 14 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively in FY20 to 16 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively, in the April-December of FY23.