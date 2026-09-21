Huawei faces US trial over alleged trade secret theft and Iran sanctions violations

US prosecutors have accused Huawei of running a criminal enterprise that allegedly stole American trade secrets and breached sanctions over two decades

The company faces allegations including racketeering, money laundering, bank and wire fraud, and concealing its operations in Iran

Huawei has denied criminal wrongdoing, arguing that prosecutors are portraying ordinary business activities as illegal conduct

Chinese technology company Huawei has gone on trial in a federal court in Brooklyn, where US prosecutors have alleged that it operated a criminal enterprise involving trade secret theft, financial fraud and sanctions violations for more than two decades, according to a media report.

The trial is expected to continue for about three months, Al Jazeera reported. It coincides with heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade, artificial intelligence, tariffs and access to critical technology.

Prosecutors told jurors that the alleged misconduct took place between approximately 1999 and 2020. The charges include racketeering, money laundering, bank and wire fraud, and violations of US sanctions on Iran.

Huawei is accused of stealing trade secrets from American companies and concealing the true nature of its business operations in Iran to process US dollar transactions through the financial system despite sanctions.

US authorities have also alleged that the company supplied equipment that could have helped Iranian authorities monitor protesters during demonstrations in 2009.

Huawei has denied criminal wrongdoing. Its defence argued that the company was being blamed for the conduct of individual employees and maintained that any such incidents had been addressed internally.

Lawyers for the company also accused prosecutors of attempting to present legitimate corporate activities as criminal conduct.

The case comes against the backdrop of years of restrictions imposed on Huawei by Washington. President Donald Trump’s administration placed the company on a US trade blacklist in 2019 and urged allied countries to exclude its equipment from their 5G networks.