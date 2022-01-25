IBM bets big on Kyndryl to boost revenue stream in 2022

IBM, which spinned-off its managed infrastructure business as a new entity called Kyndryl last year, expects that the new commercial relationship with Kyndryl will contribute an additional 3 points of growth in 2022.



In an earnings call for its Q4 2021 results late on Monday, IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said that as the company looks to 2022, "we expect mid-single-digit revenue growth before Kyndryl and currency and $10 billion to $10.5 billion of free cash flow for the year. Both of these are consistent with our medium-term model".



The company posted solid revenue performance in Q4 2021, up nearly 9 per cent, and this includes the incremental revenue from the new commercial relationship with Kyndryl.



"This quarter, our revenue growth includes about 3.5 points from the new relationship (Kyndryl). Excluding this, IBM's revenue was up 5 per cent," said CFO James Kavanaugh.