ICAO rejects Spicejet's audit story

ICAO also commented on its twitter handle saying, "Clarifications from ICAO's Communications Officer related to a recent ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission to India."



Earlier, in its press release on December 5, Spicejet claimed, "SpiceJet was the only scheduled Indian airline part of the audit conducted by ICAO under Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach. The audit of SpiceJet safety systems helped India achieve its highest ever safety ranking in ICAO audit."



The airline also claimed, "On 14 November, 2022, the ICAO Auditing Committee visited the SpiceJet Head Office, from where all SpiceJet flights are controlled, and the SpiceJet flight dispatch offices at Delhi Airport. They audited and reviewed the various flight critical functions and operational areas such as flight planning, weather assessment, route planning, aircraft serviceability, operations to critical airports, pilot rostering systems, cabin safety procedures etc.



The press release also included the statement of Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet who said, A"The ICAO audit is the benchmark of safety. We are proud that our safety culture, systems, processes and operations have been found to be in order and at par with the global best practices and safety standards."



Spicejet's reactions on the latest development on Wednesday were awaited.



Under the International Civil Aviation Organisation,Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach, anAICAO Coordinated Validation MissionA(ICVM)Awas undertaken from 9th to 16th November, 2022.



The audit was conducted in the areas of - Legislation, Organization, Personal Licensing, Operations, Airworthiness and Aerodromes.



Thereafter, recording a significant jump, Indian aviation safety oversight mechanism marked the 48th spot in the world and it was a quantum leap from its 102nd rank four years ago.