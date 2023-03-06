Iconic chocolate Toblerone to change packing design under new Swiss laws

In a statement to the BBC, Mondelez said it was moving some production outside of the country to "respond to increased demand worldwide and to grow our Toblerone brand for the future".



It said its new packaging would include a "distinctive new Toblerone typeface and logo that draw further inspiration from the Toblerone archives and the inclusion of our founder, Tobler's, signature".



The chocolate made from Swiss milk with honey and almond nougat, first went on sale in 1908 in Bern. Before 1970 when the Matterhorn's jagged silhouette was used, the chocolate pack had featured the Bernese bear and eagle, according to the Toblerone website.