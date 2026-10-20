IDBI sale to Fairfax faces scrutiny over valuation changes, restricted bidding

Former Union secretary E.A.S. Sarma has sought an independent inquiry into IDBI Bank’s disinvestment, questioning valuation changes, restricted competition and transparency

Fairfax’s proposed Rs 52,878 crore acquisition of a 60.72 per cent stake has drawn scrutiny over whether the government and LIC are securing adequate value

Critics have also raised concerns about parliamentary oversight, employee safeguards and consultation with LIC policyholders

The proposed sale of a controlling stake in IDBI Bank to Canadian investor Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings has come under scrutiny over changes to the reserve price, the exclusion of public sector bidders and limited disclosure of the valuation process.

Former Union government secretary E.A.S. Sarma has urged the President of India to intervene and seek a review of the transaction, arguing that the government must establish whether the sale adequately protects public assets and the interests of employees, depositors and LIC policyholders.

Fairfax’s proposed acquisition of 60.72 per cent of IDBI for Rs 52,878 crore would transfer management control, leaving the Centre with 15 per cent and LIC with 19 per cent. The transaction remains subject to conditions and regulatory approvals.

For critics, the central question is how the government arrived at the terms on which it proposes to relinquish control of a profitable banking franchise.

Reserve price revision questioned

Sarma has questioned the decision to revise the valuation benchmark after bids fell below an earlier reserve price of Rs 94.42 a share.

According to his account, the government subsequently adopted a benchmark of Rs 75.99, approximately 19.5 per cent below the earlier figure. Fairfax’s offer of Rs 81 a share exceeded the revised benchmark but remained below the original reserve price.

Sarma argues that insufficient competition should have prompted the government to widen the bidding process rather than revise its valuation approach.

He has also questioned whether the assessment fully captured IDBI’s property holdings and their potential value.

The sale price was below the approximately Rs 90.40 market price reported on the approval day. That difference does not, by itself, establish undervaluation, but it adds to demands for disclosure of the assumptions underpinning the transaction.

The government’s stated defence is that Fairfax’s bid exceeded the independently assessed Rs 75.99 benchmark. Critics want the basis for that assessment made available for scrutiny.

Exclusion of public sector bidders

Another objection concerns the eligibility rules in the Preliminary Information Memorandum issued on 7 October 2022.

Sarma points to a provision excluding public sector undertakings from bidding, arguing that it prevented institutions such as State Bank of India from introducing greater competition.

In his assessment, the process narrowed to two foreign bidders, from Canada and the United Arab Emirates, without allowing domestic public sector banks to compete.

His objection concerns the effect of those restrictions on price discovery: whether a broader field could have secured better terms for the selling shareholders.

Sarma has also sought disclosure of the agencies that valued IDBI, the methodologies they used and the information considered. He says these details have not been adequately placed before Parliament or the public.