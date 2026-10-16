IMF warns debt-fuelled AI boom could trigger financial market turmoil

The IMF warns that AI investment could destabilise markets if borrowing and profit expectations outpace productivity gains

Heavy concentration and financial links between technology companies could spread losses beyond the sector and across borders

AI could boost annual global growth by around half a percentage point over the next decade, but the benefits will take time

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the artificial intelligence investment boom could unsettle financial markets if mounting debt and expectations of future earnings outstrip the technology’s ability to deliver productivity gains.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said AI spending was already stimulating economic activity, particularly in the United States and Asian economies producing technology hardware. However, the financial risks accompanying that expansion were also growing.

In an article published on Thursday, Georgieva said the scale of investment in AI infrastructure could ultimately surpass spending on transformative developments such as railways, electricity networks and the internet.

For now, expenditure on data centres, computing systems and supporting infrastructure is creating demand. The concern, she said, is whether the commercial returns will justify the money being committed.

Large technology companies are increasingly turning to debt markets to fund their AI ambitions. Their share of investment-grade bond issuance linked to AI infrastructure financing has risen from below 1 per cent to around 10 per cent over the past two years, according to Georgieva.

The industry’s concentration and overlapping financial relationships add to the vulnerability. Major technology companies invest in AI developers, which then buy computing services from those same companies. If developers fail to generate expected revenues, the consequences could affect several connected businesses.