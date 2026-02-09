India announces $175 million package for Seychelles after Modi–Herminie talks
Leaders agree on deeper cooperation in sustainability, economy and maritime security
India on Monday announced a development assistance package of USD 175 million for Seychelles following wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the island nation’s President Patrick Herminie.
The two leaders also agreed on a broad roadmap to strengthen cooperation in areas including sustainability, trade, economic development and security. President Herminie is on a six-day official visit to India.
Seychelles occupies a strategic position in the Indian Ocean Region and is regarded as an important maritime partner for India.
Addressing the media after the talks, Prime Minister Modi said the relationship between the two countries was rooted in shared values and long-standing trust. “India and Seychelles are connected not just by geography, but by history, trust and a shared vision for the future,” he said.
Modi described development cooperation as the cornerstone of bilateral ties, emphasising that India’s support has always been guided by Seychelles’ priorities.
“All our efforts have been based on Seychelles’ needs. Continuing in this spirit, we are announcing a special economic package of USD 175 million today,” he said.
According to the Prime Minister, the assistance will be used to support “concrete projects” across a range of sectors, including social housing, transport and mobility, vocational education, healthcare, defence cooperation and maritime security.
The prime minister also highlighted the importance of people-to-people ties, noting the significant contribution of the Indian community in Seychelles. “The greatest strength of India–Seychelles relations lies in our people-to-people links. The Indian community in Seychelles has played a vital role in its social and economic development,” he said, adding that these connections have helped sustain friendship between the two nations across generations.
Modi said the outcome of the discussions signalled the beginning of a new phase in India–Seychelles relations, marked by deeper engagement and expanded cooperation across multiple sectors.
With PTI input
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines