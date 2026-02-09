India announces $175 million package for Seychelles after Modi–Herminie talks

India on Monday announced a development assistance package of USD 175 million for Seychelles following wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the island nation’s President Patrick Herminie.

The two leaders also agreed on a broad roadmap to strengthen cooperation in areas including sustainability, trade, economic development and security. President Herminie is on a six-day official visit to India.

Seychelles occupies a strategic position in the Indian Ocean Region and is regarded as an important maritime partner for India.

Addressing the media after the talks, Prime Minister Modi said the relationship between the two countries was rooted in shared values and long-standing trust. “India and Seychelles are connected not just by geography, but by history, trust and a shared vision for the future,” he said.

Modi described development cooperation as the cornerstone of bilateral ties, emphasising that India’s support has always been guided by Seychelles’ priorities.