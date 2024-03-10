India-EFTA trade pact: Swiss watches, chocolates to get cheaper

Domestic customers will get access to high-quality Swiss products such as watches, chocolates, biscuits and clocks at lower prices as India will phase out customs duties under its trade pact with the EFTA bloc on these goods over a period of time.

India and the four-European nation bloc EFTA signed a trade and economic partnership agreement (TEPA) on Sunday to boost trade and investments between the two regions.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

It will take up to a year to implement the agreement due to an elaborate ratification process of these pacts in different countries.

"We are giving duty concessions on Swiss watches, and chocolates," an official said. Some famous Swiss watch brands are Rolex, Omega, and Cartier.

Nestle, which is a Swiss brand, is a major player in the Indian FMCG industry and manufactures chocolates in India. It is the third-largest listed entity in the Indian FMCG segment.

According to an analysis of the TEPA documents by economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), India has allowed tariff concession to several products imported from Switzerland under the agreement.

"India will soon have access to high-quality Swiss products at lower prices because it has decided to remove tariffs on many Swiss goods over seven to ten years," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.