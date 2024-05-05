India has "unexplored" opportunities: Warren Buffett

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said that the Indian market has “unexplored” opportunities which his conglomerate holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, would like to explore “in the future".

Buffett's remarks came at Berkshire's annual meeting on Friday when Rajeev Agarwal of DoorDarshi Advisors, a US-based hedge fund that invests in Indian equities, asked him about the possibility of Berkshire exploring in India, the world's fifth-largest economy.

“It is a very good question. I am sure there are loads of opportunities in countries like India," he said.

“The question, however, is whether we have any advantage or insights into those businesses in India or any contacts that will make possible transactions that Berkshire would like to participate in. That is something a more energetic management at Berkshire could pursue,” the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said.

Buffett, 93, said Berkshire has a great reputation around the world. He said, his Japanese experience has been fascinating enough.

"There may be an unexplored or an unattended opportunity...but that may be something in the future," he said about India.