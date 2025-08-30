India-Japan partnership outlined: Key deals running through 2035

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tokyo in August 2025, India and Japan signed 21 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MOUs) aimed at shaping bilateral trade, technology, and strategic engagement over the next decade.

Central to the visit was Japan’s commitment to invest 10 trillion yen (around $67-68 billion) in India over the next ten years. The investments are directed at technology, digital industries, semiconductors, clean energy, rare earth minerals, pharmaceuticals, and information and communication technology (ICT).

Initiatives include linking Indian and Japanese small and medium enterprises (SMEs), startups, and innovation-driven industries, alongside industrial collaboration under the Make in India programme.

The Economic Security Initiative was launched to enhance supply chain resilience in semiconductors, telecom, and batteries. Defence and security cooperation, including joint exercises and logistical agreements, was expanded, while ISRO and JAXA agreed on collaboration for a lunar mission.

Plans for people-to-people exchanges and state-prefecture cooperation envisage movement of 500,000 personnel over five years, including 50,000 skilled Indian professionals in Japan.