India on way to become 'Pickle King of the World'

India has crossed the $200 million mark of export of agricultural processed product, pickling cucumber, which is globally referred as gherkins or cornichons, in the last financial year, and has emerged as the largest exporter of in the world.



India has exported cucumber and gherkins to the tune of 1,23,846 metric tonnes (MT) with a value of $114 million during the April-October 2021. In 2020-21, India had shipped 2,23,515MT of cucumber and gherkins with a value of $223 million.



Gherkins are currently exported to more than 20 countries, with major destinations being the US, France, Germany, Australia, Spain, South Korea, Canada, Japan, Belgium, Russia, China, Sri Lanka and Israel.