India only reached halfway on its digital journey: Nandan Nilekani

India has reached only halfway on its digital journey and the big question lurking at us is how to create a digital-first economy and society, leveraging the power of modern technology, Infosys Chairman and Co-founder Nandan Nilekani said here on Thursday.



Speaking at the Microsoft's 'Future Ready Technology Summit', Nilekani told the company's Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella that the ultimate goal is to improve the lives of more than 1 billion people with digital tools.



"We need to ensure a more equitable, more inclusive, open access digital transformation," said Nilekani.



He hailed digital initiatives like Aadhaar (which he himself executed successfully) UPI-based digital payments and account aggregator system that are "democratising the digital transformation".