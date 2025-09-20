Indian equities end week higher despite Friday dip on profit-booking

Indian equity benchmarks ended their three-week winning streak on a steady note, slipping marginally on Friday, 19 September, as investors booked profits in financial and IT counters, even as overall market sentiment stayed positive after a strong rally earlier in the week.

The Nifty 50 eased 0.38 per cent to close at 25,327.05, while the BSE Sensex slipped 0.47 per cent to 82,626.23. Despite the final-session pullback, both indices logged a third consecutive week of gains, rising around 0.85 per cent and 0.89 per cent respectively.

The uptrend was driven by optimism around resumed India–US trade talks, local tax rationalisation measures and the US Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated 25 basis-point rate cut.

Midcap and small-cap indices finished slightly higher, while PSU banks extended their rally, with the Nifty PSU Bank Index climbing over 1 per cent.

Adani Group stocks also provided a boost after the market regulator SEBI dismissed allegations raised by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. Adani Enterprises surged 6 per cent, while Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar’s agri business arm recorded gains of up to 12 per cent.