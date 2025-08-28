Indian markets under strain as US tariffs spark investor nervousness

The Indian stock markets have recently witnessed a sharp correction, with the Sensex shedding around 550 points and the Nifty sliding below the 24,550 mark. The immediate trigger was the imposition of fresh 50 per cent tariffs by the United States, a move that effectively doubled existing duties on Indian exports, particularly targeting sectors such as textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, marine products, chemicals, and auto components.

These punitive levies are widely seen as a response to India’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil, placing Indian exporters among the highest-taxed in the US, well above competitors such as China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh.

Thursday’s trading session was particularly volatile. The Sensex tumbled over 600 points in early trades, hovering near 80,200, while the Nifty fell approximately 173 points, touching 24,539 at its low.

Export-oriented sectors bore the brunt, though pharmaceuticals, smartphones, and energy stocks were relatively insulated from the initial fallout. Investor sentiment was further dented by foreign fund outflows and currency fluctuations, creating a perfect storm of pressures on the domestic market.

Despite the turbulence, market participants appeared cautious rather than panicked. Analysts suggest that the steep tariffs may be a transient hurdle rather than a structural blow.

Dr VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services noted that ongoing trade discussions between India and the US hint at a potential easing, and that the market is beginning to price in the short-term nature of these measures.

Profit-taking from earlier gains, especially those driven by optimism around GST reforms, added further downward pressure. The US tariffs also resulted in the cancellation of scheduled visits by US trade representatives to New Delhi, highlighting the tense diplomatic and trade environment.