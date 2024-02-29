Sridhar Ramaswamy appointed CEO of US data cloud firm Snowflake

Indian-origin Sridhar Ramaswamy has been named as the chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of US-based data cloud company Snowflake.

Ramaswamy, who previously held the position of senior vice-president of AI at Snowflake, replaces Frank Slootman, who has decided to retire but will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

“In the last 12 years, Frank and the entire team have established Snowflake as the leading cloud data platform that is providing enterprises with the secure, scalable and cost-effective data foundation and cutting-edge AI building blocks they need to build for the future,” said Ramaswamy.

“I am honoured to have been chosen to lead the company into this next chapter of growth. We have an enormous opportunity ahead to help all customers leverage AI to deliver massive business value. My focus will be on accelerating our ability to bring innovation to our customers and partners," Ramaswamy added.

Since joining Snowflake in May 2023 in connection with the company’s acquisition of Neeva, the world’s first private AI-powered search engine, Ramaswamy has been spearheading Snowflake’s AI strategy.