Indian start-up founders find funding tough as investors step back, shows data

"The country is currently experiencing a funding winter. Growing inflation and macroeconomic tensions have made the investors step back from making big investment decisions," the Tracxn report said.



In 2023, the tightening funding environment has also led to an increased focus on profitability and unit economics.



"While both growth and profitability are important, for the first time in seven years, founders had a higher bias for profitability over growth. Around 55 per cent of founders cited profitability as a bigger focus area in 2023, compared to only 17 per cent in 2021," the InnoVen Capital report said.



Start-up founders are also increasingly looking towards a domestic IPO as the likely mode of exit, despite the recent volatility of public market tech companies.



As Indian start-ups face turbulence in the global funding winter, experts said they need to reserve cash, create a long-term goal and adopt a culture of customer feedback to survive in 2023.



According to Ritesh Malik, Director, Alliance for Digital India Foundation (ADIF), start-ups must hear back from their customers.

