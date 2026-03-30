Stock market slump wipes out Rs 18.60 lakh crore investor wealth in 2 days

Equity investors lost Rs 18.60 lakh crore in two trading sessions as domestic markets declined sharply, with the benchmark BSE Sensex falling more than 4 per cent amid rising global uncertainty linked to the West Asia conflict.

The 30-share Sensex dropped 3,325.9 points, or 4.41 per cent, over the last two sessions. On 30 March, it fell 1,635.67 points, or 2.22 per cent, to close at 71,947.55.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined by Rs 18,60,662.29 crore to Rs 4,12,41,172.45 crore (USD 4.36 trillion) during the period.

Geopolitical tensions, crude prices weigh

Market participants attributed the decline to escalating tensions in West Asia, which have pushed up crude oil prices and dampened investor sentiment.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.18 per cent to USD 115.1 per barrel.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said uncertainty continues to dominate market sentiment.

“Escalating tensions in West Asia continued to weigh heavily on markets, as the ongoing US–Israel conflict with Iran entered its fifth week and expanded across the region,” he said.

FII outflows intensify pressure

Analysts said sustained selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) has further weakened markets.