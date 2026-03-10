IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns after 3 months of flight disruptions

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigned on Tuesday, three months after India's largest airline faced massive operational disruptions that grounded flights and stranded thousands of passengers across domestic and international routes.

Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will assume interim management of InterGlobe Aviation, the company operating IndiGo, until a new leader is announced shortly, a company release said.

"Rahul returns to assume management of the airline's affairs to strengthen the company's culture, reinforce operational excellence and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service of care, reliability and professionalism to its customers," Chairman V.S. Mehta said.

Challenging tenure

Elbers, who joined from KLM in September 2023, oversaw IndiGo's aggressive international expansion to 30+ destinations but faced intense scrutiny over December 2025-January 2026 disruptions.

Widespread A320neo groundings due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues (United States, introduced 2015), coupled with fog-related delays at Delhi and Mumbai, led to 2,000+ flight cancellations over 45 days, affecting 3 lakh passengers.

Bhatia's return

Bhatia, IndiGo co-founder, previously served as CEO from 2006-2019, steering the airline from startup to 60 per cent domestic market leader with 350+ aircraft.

His return signals focus on core operational recovery amid competition from Air India Express and Akasa Air.

IndiGo commands 4,500 daily flights across 100+ domestic destinations and 28 international routes, carrying 15 crore passengers annually.

The airline grounded 70+ A320neo planes due to GTF engine defects, with deliveries delayed until 2027. IndiGo ordered 500 Airbus A320neo-family jets worth $50 billion in 2023 for long-term growth.

Broader challenges

Aviation sector faces multiple headwinds: surging aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices amid Iran conflict, pilot shortages, and supply chain disruptions affecting spare parts availability.

Rahul Bhatia's interim leadership prioritises fleet utilisation, on-time performance and customer service restoration before March quarter results.

InterGlobe Aviation (India, established 2005) listed on BSE/NSE in 2015. Pieter Elbers succeeded Ronojoy Dutta in 2023 amid post-COVID recovery. Bhatia's return marks second C-suite transition in 30 months as IndiGo navigates engine crisis and geopolitical fuel shocks.