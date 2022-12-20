Indigo tops with 55.7% market share, Vistara 2nd, AI 3rd in Nov

As per the DGCA data, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month has been 0.25 per cent, and the main reasons have been identified as weather, technical, or operational. The maximum of 41.7 per cent flights were cancelled due to technical reasons and 31.6 per cent due to weather-related reasons during the month.



Domestic aviation traffic continues to record growth as passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-November 2022 stood at 11.05 crore as against 7.26 crore during the corresponding period of previous year, registering annual growth of 52.19 per cent and monthly growth of 11.06 per cent.