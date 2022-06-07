Investors lose Rs 1.2 lakh cr as LIC shares tumble 20% below issue price

The shares of the much-awaited LIC made a weak listing on the stock exchanges on May 17. It listed on the stock exchanges at a discount of 8.62 per cent at Rs 867, from its IPO issue price of Rs 949.



Now the share price is at its all-time low of Rs 756, which is a decline of little over 20 per cent from its issue price.



Notably, the IPO of the company had, however, received robust response from investors as the insurance major's offer has been subscribed 2.89 times.



It received bids for 46.77 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.2 crore equity shares.



To attract a large number of investors, the policyholders were offered a Rs 60 discount, while for retail investors, the discount was at Rs 45.



Coming to earnings, the state-run insurance company reported its consolidated net profit of Rs 2,409 crore during Q4FY22, down 17 per cent year-on-year from the same quarter of previous fiscal.