IOC contradicts Adani after TMC's Mahua Moitra raises stink of corruption in LPG deal

Providing detailing about the terminal hiring pacts on the east coast, the company said currently there are only two terminals near Vizag -- one by South Asia LPG (a joint venture of France's TotalEnergies and HPCL) and East India Petroleum Limited (a private company).



"SALPG charges Rs 1,050 and EIPL charges Rs 900 as charges with lower capacity vessel unloading capability," IOC said.



"EIPL facility has no captive connectivity to be used on a continuous basis. IOC has just signed a non-binding MoU with APSEZ till now. APSEL has offered a price of Rs 1,050 for LPG import terminaling charges with facility of unloading of bigger vessels of refrigerated LPG directly," it added.



The Gangavaram port would allow handling of bigger vessels.



"This gives an additional advantage compared to SALPG & EIPL as bigger vessels can be quickly unloaded. Such an arrangement will save freight & demurrage due to extra time for evacuation. There is no take-or-pay liability or any binding agreement, as of now," IOC said.



While 0.7 million tonnes per annum of LPG is imported at Vizag port now, the new port is for handling 0.3 million tonnes.



"Vizag will continue to be utilised. Availability of multiple terminals will give operational flexibility, increase competition among terminal operators & an opportunity for competitive rates," it added.