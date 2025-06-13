Iran airspace closure: Double whammy for Indian aviation, especially Air India

The indefinite closure of Iranian airspace in the wake of Israeli military strikes on Iran’s nuclear and military installations has thrown international aviation into turmoil. For Indian carriers, particularly Air India, the crisis has presented a “double whammy” — compounding the ongoing restrictions on overflight rights through Pakistani airspace.

Iran’s decision, part of a broader regional fallout following Israel’s launch of 'Operation Rising Lion', has prompted Iraq and Jordan to close their skies as well, while Israel has suspended operations at its Ben Gurion Airport. These developments have disrupted major international air corridors, forcing airlines to take longer and costlier alternate routes.

A compounded airspace crisis

Indian aviation was already grappling with Pakistan’s decision to bar Indian-registered aircraft from using its airspace — a retaliatory move extended until at least 24 June owing to rising bilateral tensions. This has forced flights originating from northern India to divert over Central Asia or alternative pathways, significantly extending travel times and inflating fuel and crew costs. IndiGo, for instance, has reported extended durations of up to three hours on flights to destinations like Tashkent.

Now, with Iranian airspace also sealed, the situation has intensified. Key international routes from India to Europe, North America, and the Gulf — routes that traditionally bypassed Pakistan and traversed Iran and Iraq — are no longer viable. Flights are being rerouted over Saudi Arabia, Central Asia, and the Caucasus region, leading to added delays, passenger inconvenience, and increased financial burden.