Is India doing enough to clean up its pharma industry?

Figures show that India's pharmaceutical industry is the third largest in the world in terms of volume and 14th largest in terms of value, with the sector contributing to around 1.72% of the country's GDP.

According to government data, the industry is worth approximately $50 billion (€46.44 billion) with more than half of that coming from exports. Around 20% of the global demand for generic drugs is met by India.

"The spate of issues related to cough syrups over the past year introduced uncertainty and caused damage to the reputation of the industry," Nakul Pasricha, president and CEO of India's PharmaSecure, told DW. "India has thousands of high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturers, but the lax and unethical practices of a few bad apples, had the potential to cause immense damage to the reputation of Indian drug exports."

Pasricha works with leading pharmaceutical makers to track and verify their supply chains and ensure the authenticity of their drugs. He said the health ministry's move to cancel the licenses of 18 firms in March for quality violations, and the introduction of the testing requirement, would go a long way towards dispelling doubts while ensuring the continued growth of the industry.

"What is important now is continued vigilance by the regulators and strict enforcement of the testing requirement," added Pasricha.