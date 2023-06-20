Is Turkey heading for a monetary policy U-turn?

Meanwhile, the Turkish state has struggled to stay afloat: Its foreign exchange reserves are almost exhausted. This year alone, the central bank has burned through around $25 billion to finance the huge account deficit and support the weak lira. Loans are now largely supplied by banks from Islamic countries, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE). At the same time, Turkey, which suffers from a shortage of foreign currency, has shuffled from crisis to crisis, carried along by financial injections and credit boosts from friendly regimes such as Qatar and Russia.