Israel-Iran clash set to weigh on Indian markets as crude prices surge

Rising hostilities between Israel and Iran are casting a long shadow over Dalal Street, with analysts warning that Indian markets may face near-term turbulence as geopolitical tremors ripple through global financial systems.

Market watchers said the immediate reaction is likely to be cautious, even negative, as investors weigh whether the flare-up will spiral into a prolonged conflict or fade as a short-lived confrontation. History suggests that surging geopolitical tensions often trigger waves of selling, as uncertainty unsettles risk appetite and prompts a flight to safety.

At the heart of investor anxiety lies crude oil. Prices have firmed on fears of potential supply disruptions through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, hovering around $67–$68 a barrel after rising roughly 2 per cent. Analysts caution that a sustained surge above $80 a barrel would exert significant macroeconomic strain on India — one of the world’s largest oil importers — stoking inflationary pressures and compressing corporate margins across sectors.

Oil marketing companies, aviation, paints, automobiles, consumer discretionary and logistics firms are seen as particularly vulnerable to escalating energy costs and regional instability. Higher fuel prices threaten to erode profitability, disrupt supply chains and dampen consumer demand.