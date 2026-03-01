Israel-Iran clash set to weigh on Indian markets as crude prices surge
Surging geopolitical tensions often spark market sell-offs as investors seek safety
Rising hostilities between Israel and Iran are casting a long shadow over Dalal Street, with analysts warning that Indian markets may face near-term turbulence as geopolitical tremors ripple through global financial systems.
Market watchers said the immediate reaction is likely to be cautious, even negative, as investors weigh whether the flare-up will spiral into a prolonged conflict or fade as a short-lived confrontation. History suggests that surging geopolitical tensions often trigger waves of selling, as uncertainty unsettles risk appetite and prompts a flight to safety.
At the heart of investor anxiety lies crude oil. Prices have firmed on fears of potential supply disruptions through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, hovering around $67–$68 a barrel after rising roughly 2 per cent. Analysts caution that a sustained surge above $80 a barrel would exert significant macroeconomic strain on India — one of the world’s largest oil importers — stoking inflationary pressures and compressing corporate margins across sectors.
Oil marketing companies, aviation, paints, automobiles, consumer discretionary and logistics firms are seen as particularly vulnerable to escalating energy costs and regional instability. Higher fuel prices threaten to erode profitability, disrupt supply chains and dampen consumer demand.
Yet, even amid the unease, certain pockets of the market may find resilience. Energy and defence stocks are expected to draw near-term support, buoyed by the prospect of elevated spending and sustained demand. Meanwhile, traditional safe-haven assets — gold, silver and US Treasurys — could attract renewed inflows as investors seek shelter from volatility.
Compounding the uncertainty are political developments within Iran itself. Questions of succession have come to the fore following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with reports suggesting his second eldest son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has emerged as a possible frontrunner. The prospect of leadership transition in Tehran adds another layer of unpredictability to an already fragile regional landscape.
On the technical front, analysts observed that the Nifty 50 index has turned weak after slipping below its 200-day exponential moving average — a key long-term trend indicator. Immediate resistance is pegged in the 25,300–25,350 range, while strong support is seen around 25,000–25,050.
“If the index holds above the support level, some stability may return,” one analyst noted. “However, a decisive break below this range could trigger further downside pressure.”
Adding to the complexity is the market calendar. With exchanges closed for Holi, the weekly Nifty expiry shifts to Monday, compressing the trading window. Such adjustments often intensify short-term positioning, potentially amplifying volatility as traders recalibrate bets in a condensed timeframe.
As geopolitical fault lines widen abroad, Indian markets stand poised at a delicate juncture — navigating not just charts and earnings, but the unpredictable currents of global conflict.
With IANS inputs
