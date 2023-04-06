It's just a pause, not a pivot, says Das on RBI's status quo

Das said the job to decisively bring down inflation is "not yet finished", and RBI's policy priority continues to be price stability.



RBI is keen to assess the cumulative impact of the rate actions done till now, he said. There has been a cumulative hike of 250 basis points since May 2022.



In his statement while announcing the policy review, Das pledged to hike interest rate again if needed, saying the decision to pause was "for this meeting only".



Speaking to reporters, Das reminded that RBI's target is to get headline inflation to 4 per cent from the 6 per cent levels at present, and the monetary policy will be working towards progressively aligning with the target.



Deputy Governor Michael Patra said RBI has marginally upped its FY24 growth estimate to 6.5 per cent primarily on assumption of a decline in the average oil price to USD 85 per barrel from USD 90 per barrel earlier.