Jack Ma hiding in Tokyo amid China's crackdown on tech firms: Report

Billionaire Jack Ma has reportedly been hiding out in Tokyo with his family during Beijing's crackdown on the country's star tech firms and its most powerful and wealthy business people, a media report said.



Ma, the founder of the e-commerce giant Alibaba who until the tech clampdown was China's richest person, has rarely been seen in public since criticising the attitude of Chinese regulators towards tech companies at a summit in Shanghai two years ago.



Aside from a 48-second online appearance early last year, described by one analyst as akin to a "hostage video", a brief trip to the Netherlands and Ma's 88-metre superyacht Zen being spotted last summer docking off the Spanish island of Mallorca, the 58-year-old has maintained a low profile living outside his native China.