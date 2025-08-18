Jan Vishwas Bill 2025 introduced in Lok Sabha, referred to select committee

The government on Monday introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, seeking to decriminalise a wide range of minor offences to promote ease of living and business.

The legislation was later referred to a Select Committee, which has been asked to present its report by the opening day of the next parliamentary session.

Tabling the Bill, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said the reforms aim to strengthen trust-based governance and reduce the compliance burden for individuals and businesses. The move is being positioned as part of broader efforts to improve India’s business climate.

The Bill proposes amendments to 355 provisions across 16 central Acts administered by 10 ministries. Of these, 288 provisions are to be decriminalised to facilitate ease of doing business, while 67 are intended to ease day-to-day living.

The proposals include replacing imprisonment clauses for minor or procedural defaults with monetary penalties or warnings, proportionate fines with graded penalties for repeat violations, and empowering designated officers to impose penalties through administrative processes — thereby reducing judicial workload.